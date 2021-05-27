The spectacular moment when the red supermoon illuminated the Statue of Liberty

In the early morning of this Wednesday, May 26, a heavenly spectacle without equal amazed millions of human beings in the world. A full moon at its closest point to Earth, with a total lunar eclipse, generated the call “Super red moon”.

It was between 5 and 7 am on the east coast that the unusual spectacle was fully appreciated. A time lapse captured the passage of the natural satellite above the Statue of Liberty in New York.

For those of us who slept through the Super Flower Blood Moon: Here’s a quick time lapse taken early this morning 🌷🌕 pic.twitter.com/Q38GJ4WrWH – NPR (@NPR) May 26, 2021

“It was a wonderful show”, “Is it me or are there more and more types of Moon?”, “When there is a supermoon and everything is cloudy”, some users wrote on social networks.

The rare lunar “trifecta”, which reddened the Moon in an event that it hadn’t happened for about six years.

In addition, the “red supermoon” allows the scientific community to bring the general public closer to space missions, especially the Artemis program that plans to return to the Moon in 2024, this time with the first woman and also establish a permanent presence on the satellite. from the earth.

The full moon reached the closest point to Earth this year, known as the “supermoon.” This closeness makes it appear larger and 15% brighter than at other times.Paganini said.

The total lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon completely passes through the Earth’s shadow.

The shadow of the Earth darkened the Moon, but gradually the satellite acquired a rusty or blood red color due to the reflections of the Sun’s rays, as happens with some early mornings and sunsets on the planet.

The total eclipse, the first since January 2019, was especially visible in western continental The United States and Canada, all of Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru and southern Chile and Argentina, according to the aerospace agency NASA.

It could also be seen in its entirety in eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii.

(Photo: Phil Walter / Getty Images)

PREPARING THE MOON FOR ASTRONAUTS

Without the need for special glasses as in solar eclipses, the “red supermoon” was within the reach of a large portion of the population, who were equipped with telescopes or binoculars to see it better.

From closer, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) It has been collecting data from the Moon for about 12 years to prepare the ground for new manned missions, Paganini recalled.

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center scientist noted that the LRO, among many other achievements, has been able to confirm that there is water on the Moon.

He also stressed that it has led to the development of “temperature maps” that have made it possible to understand “the great thermal amplitude”, which include the coldest temperatures in the Solar System, from about minus 250 degrees Celsius to 130 degrees, the hottest.

He also highlighted the high-resolution photos that the LRO has collected, which show the lunar surface in great detail and have even detected the presence of footprints and instruments left some fifty years ago by astronauts from the Apollo 11 and 17 missions.