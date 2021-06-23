The spectacular hydrogen “skateboard” that anticipates the future of electric freight

Imagine a huge platform, like a skateboard, equipped with all the necessary technology to serve as a base for trucks and trailers that can be capable of traveling 800 kilometers with a full hydrogen charge, or 400 kilometers with interchangeable batteries, in completely electric and without emitting any polluting gas.

As we continue to debate the future of the electric car and at a time when we no longer wonder if there will be a true transition to the electric car, but when it will happen, heavy freight is also working to reinvent itself and address a transition to vehicles. electrical that, necessarily, has to be produced.

The French company Gaussin has developed an electric platform, with two versions, one of hydrogen, the other of batteries, to accelerate the development of heavy-duty electric vehicles.

This kind of electric skateboard is a base for future electric trucks

The idea of ​​the Gaussin company is to provide a base with all the necessary technology to build electric trucks and trailers. The skateboard-like structure adapts to a wide range of formats and bodies and will also be offered in different sizes, to suit its recipient. On the one hand, it could be used to create a combination of trailer with tractor head and trailer, on the other, for trucks with very diverse loading platforms, including bodies for specific functions, such as those necessary in garbage trucks, concrete mixers …

But the key to this kind of skateboard is in the technology it houses. Gaussin is working on two versions, both as the basis for fully electric transport vehicles and employing a lightweight chassis developed by Magna.

The first platform turns to hydrogen, to the fuel cell, as an energy storage system. The hydrogen platform allows a range of 800 kilometers and requires less than 20 minutes for a complete “refueling”. The second platform bets on lithium ion batteries, and although its autonomy is less, 400 kilometers, it would be equipped with an automated battery change system in just 3 minutes.

Two platforms will be marketed, one with hydrogen technology, the other with interchangeable lithium ion batteries

However, Will we see light transport vehicles based on this kind of skateboard on the roads?

According to Gaussin, his platform is ready for commercialization and the first deliveries and adaptations will begin this year. So soon some bodybuilders will start working with them to create different configurations of electric trucks. The plans of this company are very ambitious. Extraordinarily ambitious, dare we say. They hope that this platform can reach a market share of 5% for electric heavy transport vehicles, and that by 2031 it will be present in more than 450,000 vehicles.

However, your business plan is really interesting. Gaussin wait license the technology and sign agreements with different companies to use its platform in their new generation of electric vehicles. As if that were not enough, they would also have created a standardized and open technological, hardware, and software platform to facilitate access by truck manufacturers, and even preparing the necessary interfaces for a future of connected vehicles, and even completely autonomous.