Feliciano López and Sandra Gago They announced during confinement that they will be the parents of their first child together, so it will be a very special 2020 year for them despite the coronavirus. The baby who will be born next December, at the gates of Christmas, and will have the fortune of being raised in the spectacular home in which they reside in Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid.

The tennis player’s love nest and Sandra Gago has it all. It is a house located in an exclusive area that guarantees privacy, something highly sought after by public faces. The house has 4 complete bedrooms and 6 bathrooms; it has more than 1,000 square meters of land and an area of ​​600 square meters.

There is also no lack of luxuries that make a difference like sauna, swimming pool, cellar or a large outdoor garden. Sandra Gago has several favorite places inside the house in which the tennis player has been living for years. One of the ones that has left more than one with a span is her enormous dressing room where every day you can choose your look.

Brightness is one of the keys to Feliciano López’s spectacular house, where they will soon welcome their baby. Below we collect several images of the luxurious house in which the son of Feli and Sandra Gago will grow up:

