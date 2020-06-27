The Xbox Series S would achieve a graphics performance of 4 Teraflops. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, reaches 12 Teraflops

Although there is still no official presentation of the new Xbox Series S, information on the Xbox Series S continues to emerge, Microsoft’s next-generation cheap console.

Microsoft is preparing the launch of two consoles, the first of which is the Xbox Series X, which we have known from the previous year officially. However, they work on a second, lower-performance and cheaper hardware: Xbox Lockhart or Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S would achieve performance 4 Teraflops chart. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, reaches 12 Teraflops

Specialized media published that the features were obtained from the Xbox Series X development kit, since it has a modality that canExplain the performance of the Xbox Series S.

The console would offer 7.5 GB of usable RAM, a slower CPU and a GPU with a performance of up to 4 Teraflops, approximately. The older sister, as we already know, reaches 16 GB of RAM (13.5 usable) and 12 Teraflops for the GPU.

The source explains that the Lockhart mode allows developers to measure the performance of their games on both consoles. While heXbox Series X will be able to offer titles with 4K resolution, the Xbox Series S would stay in 1080p or 1440p.

Microsoft has never spoken about the Xbox Series S, however, There are several clues that ensure its existence.

Rumors indicate that the Xbox Series S will launch at the same time as the Xbox Series Xthat is, during the last quarter of 2020.

Microsoft plans to hold another Xbox event during July, although they have not yet revealed the specific date. The company’s goal would be to offer a cheap proposal that allows consumers to enter the next generation without spending so much.

