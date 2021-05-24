The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M22 are filtered and it would not mount an Exynos processor | Technology

The Samsung Galaxy M22 has gone through Geekbench leaving an interesting fact: Samsung would not bet on an Exynos processor for this device.

Samsung does not escape rumors, the data of its high-end and mid-range terminals always end up leaked. The latter is what has happened with The Samsung Galaxy M22, this mid-range terminal has just passed through Geekbench leaving several data on the way.

One of the data that this device has left is its processor, being a Samsung terminal the logical thing is that it mount an Exynos chip. But this has not been the case, the processor that has appeared on the list has been the MediaTek Helio G80.

It is really strange that Samsung decides to integrate a processor from another company in its terminals, but it happens with this equipment and the answer could be a reduction in production costs or that the crisis of the microprocessors is affecting them.

The type of processor that it will mount is not the only data that has appeared in Geekbench, another interesting data is that The screen of the Samsung Galaxy M22 would be 6.4 inches and would have a SuperAMOLED panel. In addition, it would have a 48 megapixel main camera and a 6,000 milliamp battery like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M21.

As for the amount of RAM, the figure thought for this terminal would be 4GB. These 4GB are somewhat short in a mid-range and more when the competition begins to mount 6GB and even 8GB. Storage is yet to be defined, although it would not be strange to find 64GB and 128GB versions.

At the moment these are the only data about the future Samsung Galaxy M22, we will have to wait until the day of the presentation to check if the leaks have been correct. We must also take into account availability and we hope that this device reaches our borders so that we can test it and tell you about our experience.