The specifications of the new phone that OnePlus is preparing are filtered | Technology

The data of the new terminal that OnePlus is preparing has come to light, these specifications indicate that its bet is focused on diversifying its market in all ranges.

OnePlus is preparing a new device for this second quarter of the year and the specifications of this terminal have just come to light. These data allow us to get an idea of ​​the range to which this equipment will be destined and its price.

What has been leaked indicates that it would not arrive as a renewal of the high-end OnePlus, that is, it does not come to replace the OnePlus 9 Pro or the OnePlus 9. It would come to be a few steps above the current OnePlus Nord, but it would not be its substitute since the name it would bear would be OnePlus Nord CE.

As for the data that has come to light, the processor that would mount this device would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. This processor is of high mid-range and has the compatibility for 5G networks, it would be a step above the Snapdragon 720G that we have seen in the Redmi Note 9 Pro and 9S.

The storage and RAM data are still kept secret, but considering that it is a OnePlus terminal, it is logical to expect that they have a good amount of RAM.. For the cameras section, there is talk of a set consisting of three cameras and a 64 megapixel main one. The front camera would stay on a 16 megapixel sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE screen would have a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel and would boast a 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution would remain in Full HD +, since only the high range has a higher resolution.

The OnePlus premium range mobile has a 6.7 “120 Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage with a 48 Mpx camera and 4,500mAh battery.

This is all the data that has been leaked from the new OnePlus Nord CE, at the moment it is speculation and to know everything in detail you will have to wait until June 10. That day the presentation of this new terminal has been set.