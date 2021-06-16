The specifications and design of the OPPO Reno 6 Z are filtered | Technology

Some of the specifications that the OPPO Reno 6 Z will mount have come to light and it has also been possible to see the design with which it will arrive.

OPPO terminals have a much shorter renewal cycle than devices from other manufacturers. In less than a year we already have the new OPPO Reno on the doorstep. The latest leaks suggest that one of those terminals will be the Reno6 Z. This terminal would arrive much earlier than expected and with specifications that would place it in a somewhat peculiar range.

The OPPO Reno6 Z would arrive with a design practically identical to that of the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro. The front would have a good size screen that would be stretched to offer a panoramic experience, the camera would be integrated into the screen in the upper left area.

This screen would not have a high refresh rate, OPPO would keep it at 60Hz. Regarding the resolution, this would stay in Full HD + since for 6.43 inches it would be more than enough.

As for the back, it would be made of a material that soon looks like glass and with a polished finish instead of shiny. The cameras would be placed vertically, it would be a total of three sensors accompanied by a dual-tone flash. Inside the OPPO Reno6 Z you would find a processor signed by MediaTek.

[ Exclusive ]Oppo Reno 6Z specifications- Mediatek Dimensity 800u- 30 Watt charging- 60hz refresh rate # OppoReno6Z # Reno6Z #Oppo – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 14, 2021

OPPO would not have decided to mount a Qualcomm processor, instead it has opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 800U. This processor would offer, on paper, a more than acceptable performance for any type of task and even for games. The fast charge that would accompany the OPPO Reno6 Z would be 30W.

At the moment these are all the data that has been leaked about the supposed OPPO Reno6 Z, there are still a few weeks left for the official presentation of the new OPPO terminals. As soon as we have more information we will communicate it to you.