The specialized diet of fish and waterfowl makes them vulnerable to river degradation

There is an invisible biodiversity, not as charismatic as the one that usually appears in the media and leads conservation campaigns, but it is the one that sustains these most mediatic animals. This is the case of aquatic invertebrates whose disappearance could negatively affect birds and river fish of great interest, such as trout or salmon.

This is what a study by the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC), in collaboration with research centers and environmental organizations in the United Kingdom. The objective of the work, published in the Ecography magazine, has been to identify which characteristics of the prey of these birds and fish best predicted the size of their populations: whether the abundance of prey, the variety or the specialization in specific types.

The objective of the study was to identify which characteristics of the prey of these birds and fish best predicted the size of their populations.

The results indicated that, in general, aquatic invertebrates They make up a large percentage of their diet and that these predators have a special predilection for insect larvae that appear in stream areas and have a poor ability to escape by swimming. This shows, therefore, that the specialized diet of fish and aquatic birds could be one of the keys that explains the decline in their populations.

“Our work demonstrates the importance of aquatic invertebrates, which are part of that ‘invisible biodiversity’ or little charismatic that sometimes we do not know but that serves to keep animals more visible and that arouse great social interest,” he says Cayetano Gutierrez Canovas, researcher at the EBD-CSIC and first author of the work.

To conduct the study, they first characterized the diet of four predators – salmon, trout, water blackbird, and gray wagtail – in continental Europe and the British Isles to determine their prey spectrum. They then used samples of 84 rivers in Wales (United Kingdom) to study which characteristics of these prey, their variety, abundance or ecological characteristics, such as habitat use, the populations of these four predators best predicted.

More than half of the Spanish rivers are in a poor ecological state

The data derived from the study suggest that the loss of the invertebrates on which these fish and birds feed could be one of the reasons that explain their gradual disappearance. “Let us remember that more than half of the Spanish rivers are in a poor ecological status, which can reduce the amount of invertebrates that appear in rivers and negatively affect the presence of charismatic fish and birds ”, explains Gutiérrez.

Protect invisible biodiversity

The team that participated in the study suggests that the conservation and restoration of rivers and their “invisible biodiversity” would not only have benefits in relation to the increase in populations of charismatic animals, but also to other aspects such as a better self-purifying capacity of the waters and greater resistance to climate change.

“This work leaves some interesting questions open. For example, if the ecological improvement of rivers and their populations of invertebrates it would help to recover the song of the birds and the fluttering of the fish in places where they have disappeared. On the other hand, we also do not know the degree to which other less popular species of amphibians, reptiles, fish and aquatic birds depend on these or other river invertebrates, which could increase the variety and type of invertebrates that we need to preserve to avoid their disappearance. of vertebrates associated with rivers ”, Gutiérrez concludes.

Reference:

Gutiérrez-Cánovas, C., “Populations of high-value predators reflect the traits of their prey”. Ecography.

Source: CSIC

Rights: Creative Commons.