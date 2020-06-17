Cristiano Ronaldo has given his older son some boots with which, after scoring a goal, he celebrated in the purest style of his father. The little boy turns 10 and CR7 has given him a very special gift

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the oldest son of the Portuguese soccer player of Juventus, turns 10 today. And one of his father’s gifts has been the boots that he is going to release just now, that reissue of the Nike Mercurial Safari that the brand has made on the occasion of its tenth anniversary. In a video published by the Portuguese, both end up playing at home and Cristiano Jr. celebrates a goal with the classic celebration of his father.