The ‘special effects’ that Michelangelo created for his Moses at Easter

The Renaissance genius Michelangelo studied for the tomb of Pope Julius II, located in the Basilica of Saint Peter in Chains in Rome, where the famous sculpture of Moses stands out. the effects of light coming through the windows during the spring equinox and coinciding with the days of Holy Week to give a scenic and spiritual interpretation to the funerary monument.

This is clear from the studies carried out by the Italian Ministry of Culture that this Saturday published a video with its conclusions and showing the incredible ‘special effects’ of Michelangelo for the sculpture project of the tomb of Julius II.

The film shows, through a timelapse, the movement of natural light on the sculptural group that, according to recent research, was used by Michelangelo himself to “give life to a visual phenomenon surprising that it surpasses the modern special effects “, they explain.

The versatile artist placed the sculptures of the monument studying the rays of the sun that during the evenings of the spring equinox, to which the Easter festival is linked, through the windows of the facade, and through a very narrow passage between the columns of the nave of the Basilica of San Pietro in Vincoli (Saint Peter in Chains), they illuminate the work with a play of lights that, minute by minute, theatrically illuminates some fundamental elements of the sculptural group and enhances its spiritual significance.

General view of the tomb of Julius II designed by Michelangelo. Italian Ministry of Culture / EFE

“Spectacular images that show the richness of the Italian cultural heritage that, after centuries, still manages to amaze with new interesting readings. The study of the relationship between art and light is enriched and offers new interesting readings on the work of Michelangelo”, he declared in a statement the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

The architect, art historian and restorer who in recent years supervised the restoration of the Moses and who is currently completing a cleaning operation on the work, Antonio Forcellino, explains that the play of light has a precise interpretation and in this way Miguel Angel distributed the different sculptures that make up the funerary monument of Pope Julius II.

The sculpture of Moses stands next to the sculptures of the Faith and Charity, and of the Virgin with the Child.

“When it falls at sunset, which in the Catholic tradition is linked to the death of Christ these days, the last rays of the sun that filter through illuminate right at the figure representing Charity. This sculpture is transformed into a kind of lamp for the entire monument. Charity is transformed into light thanks to the genius of Michelangelo “, Forcellino explains.

Julius II called Michelangelo in 1505 so that design his grave. At first it was planned that the monumental mausoleum would be in St. Peter’s Basilica but, due to its enormous size, the idea was discarded and it was thought to do it inside a church that, at least, had to do with the Apostle St. Peter.

At first the set was to be made up of 40 statues, but in the end it ended up with only seven and it never became the tomb of the pope, who changed his mind about his mausoleum, but it became one of the great masterpieces of Miguel Angel for realism and the expressiveness of Moses full of anger to find the Israelites worshiping the golden calf.