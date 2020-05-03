Personally, arcade games are my favorites, since, whether we have an internet connection or not, We can play these for hours, trying to outdo ourselves and make a good mark. As entertainment, they are the best you can play to hang out and the hours go by faster and faster.

And today we are going to show you one of these arcade games that you can be addicted to for hours and with which you will get a lot of itch. His name is Spearman, and the objective is to skewer with spears a series of enemies that will appear on the screen, let’s see it!

Spearman: nailing a spear has never been so easy

To give you an idea, Spearman is a game where you basically control a doll that remains static and has infinite lances. The game consists of either overcoming levels in a story mode in which different enemies appear and with which they give you some rewards, or in infinite mode.

In this infinite mode, or the arcade itself, you will be doing the same, but without interruptions, and keeping in mind that the more you advance, the more enemies will come out, and the more armored they will be. But, the pair, with the coins you get, you can get items, such as better and wider spears, or helmets to protect your head from the weapons of enemies.

Enemies among whom you will find both archers and warriors on foot, and even witches. But don’t worry, after a while practicing we are sure that you will not have any problem at the time of being more precise nailing the lance to them. On the other hand, you should know that, from the settings, you can change the side on which your character is, to give yourself facilities, you are right-handed or left-handed.

