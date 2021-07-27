The sparring that knocks out Pacquiao gets an extra $ 1,000

The legendary Freddie roachManny Pacquiao’s trainer since 2001, has commented to The Sun newspaper that he offers sparring partners who train with Pacquiao an extra $ 1,000 (850 euros) if they manage to bring down the Filipino.

Pacquiao is preparing to fight for the WBC-IBF welterweight world titles, held by Errol Spence, on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Manny doesn’t know! I’ve always kept it a secret, but to every sparring partner I hire, I say, ‘You take him down and I’ll give you a thousand dollars.’ And I have put a thousand in my pocket.

There are a few more people in the training ground. Manny attracts a lot and I had to hire security guards and uniformed policemen who have to guard the door and keep the public out.

But then the first day he noticed he was getting a little crowded in the gym, he said, ‘Freddie, get rid of some of these people. And now the training ground is getting better as there are fewer people watching «said Roach.