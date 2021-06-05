The Spanish women’s soccer team will focus on Segovia

06/02/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish women’s soccer team will gather in the Segovian town of Los Ángeles de San Rafael from June 7 to 14 to prepare for the last friendly matches of the season.

The national team, led by Jorge Vilda, will have as rivals the teams of Belgium and Denmark in the matches that will be played in Alcorcón and that will serve as preparation for the qualification phase for the World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

As the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas is welcoming the Spanish men’s soccer team in its preparation for the Eurocup, the RFEF opted for the Segovian facilities so that the women’s team could concentrate for the friendlies to be held on 10 and June, 15.

Los Ángeles de San Rafael is Atlético de Madrid’s regular training venue, in a ‘tradition’ that Simeone’s team will repeat for the next campaign since from July 11 to 24, the 2020/2021 League champion He will return to the Segovian town to carry out the initial part of the preseason there.