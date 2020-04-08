The declaration of the state of alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus has confined millions of Spaniards in their homes. According a study of the portal acierto.com, the confinement can end up affecting the health of the citizens from the physical point of view but also emotional. A balanced diet and exercise are key to combat an overweight problem that the aforementioned study puts in an average of 4 kilos which will make every Spanish fat during confinement.

Sport will be key to overcome confinement. According to the data in this study, physical activity has plummeted 40%. This collapse of the physical activity of the Spanish will cause negative effects on the musculoskeletal system, the loss of aerobic capacities of the individual, the increase in the feeling of fatigue, the reduction of caloric expenditure …

Continued inactivity (from 10 days) is related to muscle atrophy and loss of strength (up to 13% and 40% in arms and legs, respectively). These consequences will affect older adults to a greater extent, also those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Under normal circumstances, physical activity is already a pending subject for Spaniards: up to 17 million admit to being sedentary, and 7% more, do not exercise at all. Older people are a remarkable group, since only 54% of those over 65 years of age maintain healthy lifestyle habits.

On the opposite side of the statistic we have the minors: only 21% of children under 10 do sports. 81% of school-age adolescents are not active enough and 80% of children only practice it at school.

A 4 kilos backpack for each Spanish

In a confined situation it is even more necessary adapt caloric intake, plan menus, avoid ultra-processed and fat and opt for healthy snacks – like pickles and other nutritious foods that calm anxiety – and fresh products.

But Spaniards are ignoring basic nutritional advice. During confinement they have been shot sales of products such as olives (94%), fried potatoes (87%), beer (78%) or chocolate (79%).

According to the data handled by acierto.com, only 7% of the population reaches the minimum of healthy eating: eat five pieces of fruit or vegetables daily, make a full breakfast, or eat legumes and fish at least twice a week. With all these factors, the aforementioned health comparator estimates that Spaniards could gain up to four kilos on average during confinement.