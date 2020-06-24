Footballers’ wives and girlfriends are true veins on social media. The vast majority of them have thousands or millions of followers on Instagram, the fashion platform in recent years, and some of them do not stop growing. For many it is even a professional route, since they usually collaborate with firms to promote products, especially fashion and beauty.

The WAGs (an acronym used to refer to the wives and girlfriends of high-profile athletes) they publish photos and videos with which they quickly achieve thousands of interactions in the form of messages or ‘likes’. Some more than others, obviously. But what are the most followed on Instagram and therefore the most popular in the world? The ‘Spanish’ have a great role in a ranking that we break down from less to more below.

13. Natalia Barulich: 2.7 million

Natalia, 28, is a Croatian model, singer, dancer and DJ who, according to various media, has just started a romantic relationship with Neymar. Before, she was Maluma’s girlfriend, whom she recently criticized.

12. Sara Carbonero: 2.7 million

Known in Spain but not so far from our borders, Sara Carbonero is the wife of Iker Casillas, legend of Real Madrid. The 36-year-old television presenter began dating the goal in 2009 and they both already have two children.

11. Daniella Semaan: 2.8 million

The 45-year-old Lebanese model is the wife of Cesc Fábregas, whom she has been for 12 years, although she may not seem like it. The two already have three children together and have recently made headlines for their holidays.

10. Anna Lewandowska: 2.8 million

Robert Lewdandoski’s wife, 31, is a Polish beauty and nutrition specialist. She is well known in her country and also in Germany, where her husband has been playing for many years. Former karate champion, she also has a blog advising on sports and nutrition.

9. Melissa Satta: 4.3 million

The 34-year-old Italian television presenter married Vieri and they later separated in 2011, the year in which she began an affair with another footballer, ex-Barcelona Kevin-Prince Boateng, whom she married shortly after.

8. Pilar Rubio: 4.7 million

The Spanish television collaborator is about to give birth to her fourth child with Sergio Ramos. Like many of the other soccer women, she shares photos with her family, training, collaborations …

7. Oriana Sabatini: 4.7 million

The 24-year-old is a pop star in Argentina and has long shared her life with Paulo Dybala, a Juventus player. He is a great figure on Instagram, where he devastates his publications.

6. Pinnock De Leigh-Anne: 5.6 million.

Leigh-Anne, 28, became a star after surprising Simon Cowell and Co at X Factor in 2011. In 2016, she began dating Watford forward Andre Gray, and after four years together, recently They announced that they were engaged.

5. Wanda Nara: 6.6 million

Famous, television collaborator, representative … and wife of Mauro Icardi after breaking up with former Barcelona boss Maxi López to start dating the now-PSG battering ram. He is 33 years old and is a person surrounded by outbreaks and controversy, hence it is one of the most followed WAGs.

4. Perrie Edwards: 10.4 million

The second highest ranked pop star on the list and a singer for Little Mix is ​​the couple Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Both usually share very loving photos on Instagram, but it is striking that the footballer has less than half of his followers.

3. Antonella Roccuzzo: 12.6 million

She is the wife of Leo Messi, whom he has known since they were both children and went to school in Rosario. They already have three children, and Antonella Roccuzzo is a great influencer on Instagram, where she uploads all kinds of content: family, promotions, own photos …

2. Georgina Rodríguez: 18.7 million

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, with whom he has a daughter, is the most active WAG on social networks. Post sensual and suggestive photos on Instagram, advertise, share photos and family videos … He loves to look curvy and usually shows himself doing sports to maintain that spectacular figure.

1. Shakira: 67.2 million

His fame cannot be attributed to being the partner of Gerard Piqué, far from it. We are talking about a true star of the music world who, at 43, has followers in all corners of the world, which is why she is by far the most popular WAG on Instagram despite not being very active on networks.