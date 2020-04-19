In times of confinement, virtual interviews and social networks have become the best ally to keep in touch. There are many athletes who have volunteered to participate in different initiatives through their accounts, either to congratulate a follower or to submit to the fan questionnaires.

Garbiñe Muguruza was interviewed by Rodrigo Faez on the Instagram of Adidas Spain under the motto #HomeTeam, a little more than 20 minutes in which Garbi spoke of how she is living this confinement. The tennis player is passing the confinement in Switzerland where the confinement measures are more flexible. I have found a gyomnasium that I can access and train with care. Other times I go jogging in the woods, which I really like to be outside. With those two things I can support myself although it is never the same as if there is competition, “he explained.

A very different training from the one you usually do during competitions. “It is very difficult to replace it, it is like doing another sport in another place. There are days when I can go play tennis for a while but others I don’t and I miss it, “he confessed,” it is such a shock to always train and travel and suddenly the world stops and you don’t know what to do. “

Regarding the best of this confinement, Garbiñe explained that he has been able to dedicate himself to one of his hobbies, cooking, that “I like it a lot and traveling I have never had a kitchen so I have been investigating and I have done many things”. “Some groceries,” he joked. As for the hardest part of being at home all day “is trying to entertain yourself without always being in front of the screen because that gives you a headache, takes away your sleep & mldr; it is better to look for other activities like painting or cooking”.

Saez then moved on to three quick questions: Who would he share confinement with? What’s your favorite breakfast? and are you more of series or movies ?. Amused, Muguruza did not think about it too much when answering. “I would choose my best friend, but I think we would be enemies. I think that with a dog, a pet that leaves you to your air“He answered the first question. Regarding the second, he assured that he prefers pastries, although he usually has oatmeal, omelette or toast for breakfast. As for the third, he confessed that”I have been hooked on a soap opera of love and passion although I try not to see many chapters a day“

He also spoke of the motivation that led him to explore Kilimanjaro. “It was a spectacular experience. It was from one day to the next because I had never done anything like it, nor climbed. Then I reflected but I had a great time. It was a very different challenge than what I usually do because you are alone in nature, it’s more for you. I recommend it. Any experience that makes you put yourself to the test “, explained the tennis players who assured that in his spare time he likes to do things before spending” three days in a lounger “.”Before I have to earn it“he explained.

The season started from 10 for Garbiñe with the final of the Australian Open but the advance of the coronavirus has paused the campaign. “We will see when we will return. It was a pity that all this happened at the beginning of the season& rdquor ;, he commented before saying goodbye.

