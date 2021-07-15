The Spanish Unicaja and Liberbank expect to complete their merger in the coming weeks

MADRID, Jul 15 (.) – Spanish banks Unicaja and Liberbank said on Thursday that they plan to complete their merger in the coming weeks, as planned, denying the alleged tensions between the two referred to by a Spanish media outlet.

According to El Confidencial, Unicaja would have hired a law firm to analyze the possible repercussions of a recent inspection by the European Central Bank on Liberbank’s foreclosed assets, which would cause a “millionaire” provision deficit that they did not have.

On Thursday, Unicaja had no specific comment on that matter in a statement to the securities supervisor, and neither did a spokesperson.

Both Unicaja and Liberbank said on Thursday they were awaiting approval from the Spanish Ministry of the Economy to go ahead with their plans after having recently obtained the green light from the CNMC, Spain’s competition watchdog.

In December, Unicaja agreed to buy Liberbank for about 763 million euros ($ 908.20 million) to create Spain’s fifth-largest national bank, with total assets of about 110 billion euros.

Sabadell analysts said Thursday that the El Confidencial article was “negative news” for both banks and that the impact would not disappear until the publication of second-quarter results in the coming weeks.

“In this regard, and according to our conversations with LBK, the inspection has not revealed a deficit in provisions but rather recommendations regarding the processes related to adjudications,” they said.

In any case, an outcrop of a “relevant” provision deficit, as stated in the article, would imply the need to make an adjustment to them, announcing it by means of a relevant event, an aspect that has not yet occurred, as these added. analysts.

Continue reading the story

A Liberbank spokesperson was not available to comment on the information at this time.

Liberbank shares fell 2.5% on the news, while Unicaja was down 1%.

(Report by Jesús Aguado; edited by Emma Pinedo and Kim Coghill, translated by Tomás Cobos)