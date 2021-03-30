The Spanish Under-21 team reaches the quarterfinals of the European Championship after beating the Czech Republic

The Spanish U21 team soccer team qualified this Tuesday as first for the quarterfinals of the European under-21 after winning the Czech Republic by 0-2 with a Dani Gómez double at minutes 69 and 78.

The team that leads Luis de la Fuente suffered due to the uncertainty of the result and because Italy did their homework against Slovenia (4-0) and struggled to snatch the first place in Group B.

The coach moved the bench in the 65th minute and gave entry to Dani Gómez. And this one responded perfectly. At m.69 he took advantage of a center of Ander Barrenetxea to overcome the goalkeeper Jedlicka and at m.78 he fired first a pass from Manu Garcia to sentence the meeting.

Spain will face in the quarterfinals the second classified of Group D, which is made up of Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland and England.