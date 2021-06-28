The Spanish U19 team, champion of the Grupotel Menorca Basketball Week

06/28/2021 at 11:13 AM CEST

sport.es

The Spanish U19 National Team has been proclaimed champion of Grupotel Menorca Basketball, the international preparatory tournament for the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup 2021, which was held from June 25 to 27 at the Pavelló Menorca.

The Mali team was runner-up, while Senegal and the Balearic Islands have occupied the third and fourth positions, respectively.

For its part, Ruben Dominguez has been chosen as MVP of the tournament, and integrates together with Lucas Schiebelhut, Héctor Alderete, Badji Ibou Diako Y Omar balloon the ideal 5.

The awards ceremony took place at the end of the last match played, the one between Spain and Senegal (72-61). Previously, the best version of the Illes Balears team has faced Mali (76-80).

Representatives of the organizing and collaborating entities of the tournament have attended the closing ceremony of Menorca Basketball Week; Miquel Àngel Maria Ballester Y Francesca Gomis, councilors of the Consell Insular de Menorca; Hector Pons, mayor of Maó; Elena Costa, director of the Fundació Foment de Turisme de Menorca; Sara ariza, deputy director of the Hotel Mar de Menorca; Antoni sanchez, Menorca delegate of the Balearic Islands Basketball Federation; Y, Oriol Segura, president of the Menorca Basketball Club.