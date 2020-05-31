Good week for the Spanish tourism sector on the stock market after Sánchez’s announcement to eliminate the quarantine of foreign tourists arriving as of July 1. Spain tries not to lag behind neighboring countries and opens up to a progressive reopening of one of the most important economic sectors of the Spanish economy.

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Meliá Hotels It has risen 50% this past week, which has allowed it to pierce the resistance of 4.79 euros. Although the stock is taking a healthy breather in the short term, it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains. The rise target could be placed in the vicinity of 6 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions is located. Despite the latest increases, we must bear in mind that the company has accumulated falls of 40% since the beginning of the year and that at the moment it is only a rebound. If we decide to bet on the company, we must keep in mind the high volatility that the company has been offering.

NH Hotels I also experience a brilliant start to the week in which we got to see how 60% managed to revalue itself in little more than one session. As is logical, these impressive revaluations have been followed by a profit taking, although it must be borne in mind that it has managed to pierce the resistance of 4.21 euros and what is more important is that it is struggling to rise above the 200 average. sessions. For the next few days, it is very likely that we could end up seeing a return of purchases that could make us think of an extension of earnings to the level of 5.33 euros, annual highs.

The air holding IAG It has been one of the most punished stocks since the beginning of the year, losing 75%. After abandoning the 2.10 euros, everything seemed ready to continue the bleeding. However, the value has turned to the new technical perspectives of the tourism sector and attacks the resistance of 3 euros. Although its technical perspectives are still very complicated, we believe that in the short term we could end up seeing an extension of the current rebound to the level of 3.94 euros, highs of the bearish gap that was left on March 16.

Amadeus It has experienced good technical performance since the middle of last May, rising 45% since then. This last week the company has accelerated the step towards resistance at 52.18 euros, very important levels. If it manages to exceed this price level, we could end up seeing an extension of the current rebound to the level of 60 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions converges.

Important technical improvement that we have seen in Aena after the increases of the last week. The airport operator in Spain has managed to overcome the resistance of 128.1 euros and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of profits to the level of 150 euros, prices where the average of 200 sessions is located. Although the trend is still clearly bearish, it is certainly one of the values ​​that could rebound in the short term.



