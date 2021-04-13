The Spanish Thrombosis Society answers questions about the risks of AstraZeneca

04/13/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

Rejection, fear and confusion reign in recent days among people vaccinated with AstraZeneca, and among those who during these days are called to receive the first dose of this vaccine.

The reporting of a very small number of cases of thrombosis, many of them associated with thrombocytopenia, has generated intense controversy and much fear about the supposed danger of the AstraZeneca vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The experts of the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (SETH) have followed the development of these events with great attention and caution, and have prepared a document in which they answer the main questions regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

What is the risk of thrombosis with AstraZeneca?

For specialists thrombosis it is a low frequency phenomenon, which affects more certain profiles of individuals. It is estimated that, globally, it can occur in 1-2 out of every 1,000 individuals in each annual period.

It may interest you: The 8 truths (with data) of the AstraZeneca vaccine and its risks

What is the risk of thrombosis of COVID-19?

“Coronavirus disease undoubtedly causes an increased incidence of thrombosis due to very intense inflammatory phenomena, and pulmonary thromboembolism predominates over other forms of thrombosis.”

In general, the risk of thrombosis is variable, but in critically ill patients (admitted to the ICU) it is estimated in 20-25% of cases. In non-critical hospitalized patients this risk is lower, but still reaches 5%.

In case of mild illness that does not need hospital admission, there is also an increased risk of thrombosis in the general population, specifically 1% more.

In conclusion and in all cases, the risk of thrombosis due to Covid-19 infection far exceeds that of the general population.

It may interest you: The harsh reality of the AstraZeneca vaccine. When the numbers don’t lie

Is there an increased risk of thrombosis with the AstraZeneca vaccine?

In the clinical trial that approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, cerebral vascular alterations were reported both in vaccinated patients (1 ischemic stroke) and in the control group that did not receive the vaccine (1 subarachnoid hemorrhage and 1 transient ischemic attack), about a total of 23,000 subjects.

Data from real life is currently under scrupulous analysis.

Last week the EMA presented the results obtained after investigating 86 cases of thrombi reported by national authorities until March 22. 62 of these thrombi were cerebral, 24 abdominal and, unfortunately, 18 ended in death.

According to the EMA data, as of April 4, 34 million citizens had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca Europeans and the United Kingdom. And dated that same day 222 cases had been registered throughout the European Union. Namely, one in 153,153 vaccinated, 0.65 per 100,000.

The conclusion at this time of the European pharmaceutical authority is that both patients and health professionals should ‘be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low levels of platelets in the blood within 2 weeks after vaccination ‘.

What is cerebral venous sinus thrombosis?

It is a very rare pathology. It is estimated to occur between 0.2 and 1.6 cases per 100,000 people annually, and which generally occur in women (3 to 1).

Thrombi occur in the cerebral venous system and the clinical manifestation is variable, with the presence of headache and visual disturbances, seizures, or alterations in sensation and strength in the arms or legs, which can therefore be mistaken for a stroke.

Its association with the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been proven at this time, and the cases observed have been very scarce, close to the expected incidence in the general population already mentioned; however, the pharmacovigilance alarm has been activated as a safety measure.

It may interest you: This is how the adverse effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine are produced and detected

Is the putative risk of thrombosis still being investigated?

The EMA and national health authorities maintain AstraZeneca vaccine authorization by recommending very close surveillance of laboratory data and clinical data in real life.

Warnings have been issued to aid in the early detection of any thrombotic complications associated with the vaccine, with the intention of improving their early diagnosis and treatment.

Should the vaccine be administered to patients with a history of thrombosis?

The specialists have no doubts: Yes. Because while it is true that people with a history of thrombosis have a higher risk of re-thrombosis, the reality is that the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been observed to have an effect in this regard.

The vaccine effectively prevents the development of COVID-19. And if we do contract the disease, there are statistics that prove that the risk of thrombosis undergoes a significant increase. For these two reasons, the vaccine is highly recommended.

Should the vaccine be administered to patients at risk of thrombosis or thrombophilia?

Yes. Patients with a history of thrombosis and other known risk conditions benefit from vaccination just as it did with patients who had already suffered from this type of pathology.

Should the vaccine be given to anticoagulated people?

Yes. Patients with anticoagulants have no contraindication to the vaccine. The risk of bleeding complications from intramuscular injection is minimal.

The SETH thrombosis specialists insist that, given the scientific evidence obtained to date, “there are no solid data at this time to reject the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the risk of thrombotic complications in the general population, or in any subgroup. Not even in patients at high risk of thrombosis.

For this reason, they recommend following the instructions regarding vaccination from the health authorities, and always obtaining the maximum information from reliable sources such as medical societies, health institutions and administrations, being wary of unverified sources, rumors and hoaxes.

They also insist that the mechanisms established by the Spanish and European health authorities for monitoring the safety and efficacy of marketed drugs, even in extreme situations such as COVID-19, have “sufficient completeness and reliability to guarantee the best possible use of vaccines.

The bad thing is that all these tell and tell have led to a high percentage of the population has missed their appointment to get vaccinated.

A lots of scientists do not come out of their astonishment and declare not to understand anything. The thrombi produced by the disease are much higher than those produced by the vaccine.

Could it be that we don’t look at the numbers?