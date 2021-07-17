The Spanish telco sector leads productivity at the European level | News | Market

The Chamber of Commerce of Spain and the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures have carried out a study on the telecommunications and audiovisual content sectors, including an economic X-ray of both in terms of production, employment and productivity, as well as a survey that reflects the challenges that companies consider they face.

As explained Raúl Mínguez, director of the Research Service of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce (in the photo)The objective was to have a detailed vision of both industries and for this they resorted to a macroeconomic assessment based on reports from consultants and organizations such as the INE. These data were complemented with a survey of 450 companies from all over the business territory and different activities within each sector.

Considering the results obtained in Telecommunications, Mínguez has underlined the fall in the weight of the sector in the last 10 years in terms of gross added value (GVA), representing 1.4%.

On job, the trajectory is also downward with a percentage of the 0.5% of the total occupation of the Spanish economy. The manager explains that this downward trend is common in Europe, but in Spain the weight is still greater than in other countries such as Germany, France or Italy, only surpassed by the United Kingdom.

According to the productivity, this parameter rises as of 2015. In fact, in 2018 it more than doubled that of the Spanish economy in general. This means that it is a productive sector, the largest in our environment and is above the average of the old continent. Its business fabric has not stopped growing since 2008: more than 6,500 companies, which implies an increase of 60%.

Regarding the impact that this industry has, the manager ensures that the real weight of the telco sector through international relations in GVA terms represents 3.3%, as a requestor for services from other fields of activity. Furthermore, it reflects a substantially very high multiplier effect that is quantified in employment matters: for each job created, 5.32 induced jobs are generated. In other words, it has a great capacity to drag and leverage other productive areas.

In short, it is presented as one of the key sectors for recovery.

Investment, financing, competition and staff deficit

On the other hand, according to data from the survey carried out by the Chamber of Commerce, more than 43% of the companies consulted indicate that the level of competition is very high, “Something that will be associated with higher productivity,” stressed Mínguez.

Likewise, the participants alluded to the problem of obtaining financing and a clear international vocation. Also more than a third of telco invested in R + D + i and human resources, as indispensable actors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although hiring has increased, respondents acknowledged that they have found difficulties finding the right staff.

In summary, they were mentioned as barriers to growth: difficulty in finding professionals, labor legislation and problems in finding private financing. Despite this, and given the uncertainty manifested by the economic context, positive expectations regarding employment and billing are considered.