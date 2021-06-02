“The Spanish team put their egos aside”

06/02/2021

On at 06:46 CEST

The concentration of Spain has started with a very young group, how do you analyze the team that they have formed for this European Championship?We are young, but we also have experienced players who will help us as always. We young people really want to demonstrate, to keep learning and improving. The group is ready to face such an important tournament.

Don’t you see it too risky?

I see it well, I have good feelings. We form a big pineapple, which is very important in a competition like this. We have to believe in ourselves and we do.

What is the best thing about this Luis Enrique team?

The team, the group we form and how we play. At the moment we really put our egos aside and we all go together, from the bench to the field. We want to bring joy to the fans.

“I knew Pedri was good … but not that good!”

In the last window you played on the left, when before you had moved more to the right, is versatility your great virtue?

I feel good. The coach knows me well and I can play in various positions. In the last concentration I went to the left, but wherever I put myself I will try to give the maximum of my possibilities.

He looked very good with Jordi Alba, who gave him the passes for the goals against Georgia and Kosovo.

I feel very comfortable with it, I have nothing to say about its quality, everyone knows it. It is a pleasure and a joy to always play with him.The triangle was completed on that flank with Pedri, has his game surprised you?

I knew him from having seen him at Barça, but he did surprise me. I knew it was good … but not that good! It is easy to play with him and I am getting to know him more and more. The connection with Pedri, Busquets and Jordi Alba was very good.

You scored two decisive goals at the start of the World Cup qualifying phase. Does the responsibility of the goal scare you?

If you play in attack, they will value you for the goals and assists. I am not afraid of having the responsibility of scoring goals. I want to help with my qualities. In the end it is irrelevant who scores, it is the work of the whole team.

“Eric Garcia is very smart”

You played in the U21 with Eric Garcia, what about the new Barça player?

I’m very happy for him, I know it was his wish to go home. He is a very intelligent central, you will always come up with the best possible solution, lose very few balls, it is very safe in the exit of the ball and in the duels.

In general, his entire fifth is surprising because of the coldness on the pitch.

We know that we are here because of what we do in our clubs and the coach insists that we do what we know how to do. He has given us this confidence and we try to give it back on the field.

Having climbed to the absolute and playing the Eurocup does it mean that you will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games?

They are two incredible competitions and the dates do not coincide. The list of the Games has not yet come out, but now we are focused on the Eurocup and those of us who have the opportunity to go, we will be delighted, although I insist that we are focused on the Eurocup

By the way, you have had the opportunity to have Nagelsmann as coach at Leipzig, the fashion coach in Europe, why is he so special?

He is a coach who has things very clear, with many tactical variants that he likes to develop in the same game. We can change formation two or three times in a single encounter. I always say that it is a disorder within the order. He likes that we play with many players on the inside and it is more difficult, but if you go out of difficulty, more spaces open. He is very young, with a lot of potential and will continue to improve. I wish him the best at Bayern … but may he not win the Bundesliga.

The elections in your career (Dinamo Zagreb,) have been very successful, is the next stop Spain?

We have decided the best for me. Now I am happy in Leipzig. It will be seen, although I would like to return to Spain in the future.