The Spanish team lands in Georgia to prepare for Sunday’s match

03/26/2021 at 20:03 CET

The men’s national team is already in Tfilis (Georgia) to prepare for the match corresponding to the second day of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The expedition has landed around 22 local time (three more than the CET time slot) in the Georgian capital and has run into quite cold weather (above six degrees).

Luis Enrique’s pupils will have the day this Saturday to face the match with the maximum possible guarantees against a team that did a very good job on Thursday in Stockholm against Sweden, against which they lost by a brief 1-0.

Spain cannot afford another setback after starting the World Cup qualification with a sad draw in Los Cármenes against a Greece that came up with a plan to lock themselves behind. It is expected that the national coach will introduce rotations and, for example, Pedri, Busquets or Jordi Alba, the three Barcelona players called up, can start at Tfilis.

The Tenerife-born was with Bryan Gil one of the highlights of the duel against the Hellenes after becoming the sixth youngest player in history to make his debut with La Roja.