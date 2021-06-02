The Spanish team is optimistic with Adama for the 2021 European Championship

06/02/2021

Adama Traoré ended the season with Wolverhampton somewhat limping. The footballer quickly got down to work and both in the rest week and at the start of the Red’s concentration he followed a specific plan to find himself one hundred percent soon. The symptoms are not worrisome and medical tests have not revealed any notable ailments, so it should be available to Luis Enrique for the start of the 2021 Eurocup, on June 14 with the debut against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville.

The footballer continued with the treatment yesterday and will not force the machine unnecessarily. Therefore, Adama will rest in Friday’s friendly against Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano and perhaps he could already have minutes in the next friendly, on June 8, at the Butarque stadium in Leganés against Lithuania.

The champions arrived

On the other hand, the concentration of the Red continues to add troops. The last to join were the Europa League champions with Villarreal, Gerard Moreno and Pau Torres, as well as the runner-up, David de Gea, Manchester United. Both were already able to work with the rest of their teammates in the training held on Tuesday afternoon.

Gerard Moreno stated upon arrival, in statements to ‘Sefutbol’, that “They are very beautiful days, to enjoy with the family something very big for being the first title in the history of Villarreal. Now we are here, focused and ready for a new challenge.

The Catalan forward is with great confidence and stressed that he wants “the maximum with the club and the national team, we are going to work hard so that these moments arrive& rdquor; and he played down his role as a goal-man in the Red: “It doesn’t matter who scores, if you’re a champion, it doesn’t matter who gets it & rdquor ;.

The selection will be complete this afternoon with the arrival of the four players who were in the Champions League final with Manchester City –Eric Garcia, Laporte, Rodri and Ferran Torres– along with the European champion and Chelsea captain, Cesar Azpilicueta.