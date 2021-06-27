The Spanish team heads to Denmark to face Croatia

06/27/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The Spanish expedition has already taken the flight that will take them to Copenhagen to play the round of 16 of the European Championship against Croatia. Next Monday at 6:00 p.m., both teams will face off, as is customary after 3 consecutive editions in the tournament, to decide who will occupy the fourth place.

It is planned that the selection I arrived on Danish soil at 13:30. Once there, they will go to the concentration hotel.

In the afternoon, at 17:45, the coach, Luis Enrique, will speak at the press conference prior to the match with the mattress Koke. Once finished, both will head to the Parken Stadium for today’s training.

From the session, you can follow the first 15 minutes, since they will be broadcast openly.

Luis Enrique will be able to count on all his troops, in principle, for tomorrow’s game, but the one who will not be able to do it will be Dalic, since last Saturday night, it was announced that Perisic, one of the stars of the Croatian national team, had tested positive for coronavirus.