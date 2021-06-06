The Spanish team closes ranks around Morata

06/06/2021

The full match of the Spanish team against Portugal was only marred by the lack of a goal. The team competed well, but was not decisive and the spotlights are pointed directly at Álvaro Morata. The shouts from the fans singing “how bad you are! & Rdquor; after throw a heads-up to the crossbar In the discount they put the battering ram in the trigger, although indoors it has maximum support.

In the team they highly value Morata’s work, which does not appear on television plans. His unchecks, fight with rival centrals and effort to generate spaces for the rest are highly appreciated by colleagues.

Luis Enrique was the first to relativize the lack of success of your striker. “I will never reproach a player for missing a chance, he is the first interested in scoring it & rdquor ;, he said. Furthermore, in the case of Morata he added that “you should get up and clap your hands until your stumps hurt& rdquor; for the run of the last play to the crossbar. He also appreciated his “incredible work & rdquor; and effort in the field.

Among the players there is the same conviction. Fabián Ruiz, for example, insisted after the match that “we trust him, he has done a great job & rdquor;. Everyone knows the difficulty of playing as a center forward in the national team and that transmitting tranquility is key.

In addition, the numbers support Morata as he has scored 19 goals in 40 games with the national team, that is to say, an average of almost one goal every two games. The average is high, although some gross mistakes have led to public despair.

Gerard Moreno

Luis Enrique has always defended him. Since the first match of this Eurocup qualifying round against Norway in Valencia in 2019 when he publicly said that “I put a 9 on Morata, not 10 because he has not had the fortune to score, but he has made an almost perfect match & rdquor ;. That night he also lacked aim, as against Portugal, but he was also very active.

In any case, Spain has Gerard Moreno in the bedroom. The Villarreal striker also credited a good scoring average in his initial stage with La Roja. Gerard has scored five goals in eleven games and he arrives full after winning the Europa League. His 23 goals in the League have allowed him to revalidate the Zarra trophy for the top Spanish scorer in the League.

Total, Gerard Moreno has closed the season with 30 goals, adding the 7 of the Europa League. Some records with which he has earned the number ‘9’ of the Red and that may end up placing him as a starter in the Eurocup.