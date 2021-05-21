The Spanish superhero parody returns to Netflix

The first season of ‘El vecino’ made it very clear from the very beginning that it was a very different production from the great Santiago García and Pepo Pérez comic on which it was based. Although faithful in certain respects (the essential characters of the characters, the dynamics of the hero in suit and pills, the design of the suit itself), the series was quickly looking for subplots and new characters, and he based a good part of his narrative engine on the confrontation between the protagonist couple, rather than Titan’s interaction with the timid opponent and squire.

In this way, the great attractions of the season appeared: secondary characters such as the neighbor with a narcocopiso, Lola’s friend, Julia (a real casting find, Catalina Sopelana, who brings charisma to a character sometimes designed a bit by default) or a hilarious Aníbal Gómez as the owner of the bar where the protagonists meet. They were a powerful boost to the plot that, as we’ll see, has been cleverly repeated in season two.

This second season continues in a row where we left off in the first, but fully squeezes the cliffhanger with which that one ended. If there we had faced the discovery of powers by Javier (Quim Gutiérrez) and his efforts to hide them from the world, and especially from his ex, Lola (Clara Lago), here we have Lola also enjoying the powers of Titan. And the confrontation between two opposite personalities who are deserving of superpowers.

And without a doubt that is what makes this second season take off very quickly: in the first batch of episodes we had to get to know the characters little by little, and the story of origin and use of the powers was sometimes topical and too common with other superhero stories, even serious ones. Now they are introduced subplots (Lola’s powers, the Karma Police, Titan’s relationship with the authorities, the conspiracy group) that provide originality and moments of very fine humor.

More neighbors, more superheroes

This season there is a jump that was already noticeable in the second half of the previous season (possibly due to the palpable greater originality in the scripts), with actors more comfortable with their characters and exploring eccentric details about them. For example, Javier is no longer just an idiot, but a frankly funny idiot due to his vanity and ineptitude to accept any compromise, and Quim Gutiérrez more comfortable in the tights of Titan.

And as we said, it is due not only to the characters moving through more surprising and original stimuli, but also to the entire group of troupes around them. The original cast is joined by a hilarious Javier Botet as the unexpected leader of the conspiranoicos, a Gracia Olayo as mayor who channels the forces of evil in Madrid politics – with a new Olympics as a flag – and, as icing on the cake, a Fran Perea like Fran Perea, ready to laugh at himself, at his image … and of ‘Los Serrano’.

It is a pity that ‘The neighbor’ is not going to last more seasons now that it seemed to have found its own plot line and a tone that perfectly balances the dementia (Botet’s streaks of absurd humor) with the traditional satire that springs naturally with the very concept of a Spanish superhero. The original comic, in fact, shows that there were other issues to investigate, many of them without renouncing the natural codes in superheroes.

For now, we have a new opportunity to lay the foundations for a Spanish superheroic mythology with another adaptation of a comic written by Santiago García, although it moves through areas less like Marvel and more like Roberto Alcázar and Pedrín: ‘Garcia!’ for HBO Max. Until then, the two seasons of ‘The Neighbor’, despite its hesitant start and its occasional rhythm problems, are a great way to look at the possibility of a superhero from Madrid.