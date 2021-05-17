The Spanish Super Cup already has its four teams

05/17/2021 at 10:43 AM CEST

The results produced in the penultimate day of the League played yesterday have definitively defined the four places for the next edition of the Spanish Super Cup. The third edition under this new Final Four format and which will initially be held again in Saudi Arabia.

Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, regardless of the final result of the last day, will be the two clubs that occupy the two places awarded by the League as a result of the first two league positions. Curiously, the two have already played the first edition and played the final of it, finally winning the tournament the white team.

The other two positions are already defined as a result of the 2021 Cup final.

Thus, Barcelona, ​​as champion, and Athletic Club de Bilbao as runner-up, will also be present in this third edition under the “Final Four” format. Curiously, the two have played precisely the final of this year’s edition of this year, which took place on January 17 and ended up leaning in favor of the Basque team.

Thus, it could be the case that there is a classic in the semifinal of the tournament or in the final itself. A new duel between azulgranas and whites in addition to the two league commitments.