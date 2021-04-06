The Spanish Stock Market will open higher on its return after Easter

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Tuesday, April 6

The astral movements reveal to us that this Tuesday Venus will connect with Mars, offering the signs of the Zodiac a unique opportunity to face this new day with optimism. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) In today’s world, we have many things that keep us awake, and given the situation we live in, many of us feel apathy towards what surrounds us. We try to get around the obstacles in front of us in the only way we know how, and we trust chance to do the rest. I don’t think this is a bad way to act. However, I also believe that we should continue to count on all those exciting things that our previous reality had in store for us. The cosmos sends you a similar message today. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Many people find my optimism when writing predictions funny. The truth is that my job is to explore what the human being is, and try to elucidate what are the forces that act on us. I also think that humans tend to be more optimistic than pessimistic. In fact, that’s why the stars always position themselves on our side. Since Venus, your ruling planet, connects today with a planet as powerful as Mars, everything indicates that if you are more optimistic about something, you will be correct. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) I wonder if you trust chance and fate. If not, then what is it that brings you here? At the end of the day, the astrologer’s job is to interpret what the stars say and translate it so that you can know what the future will bring. If you are not attracted to the idea that we are predestined … Well, the truth is that I understand you. I’m not one of those either. Even so, I confess that, on many occasions, it seems that more powerful forces pull the strings of our lives. Since Venus and Mars make a connection today, this doesn’t mean it has to be negative. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) You should be glad that there is a person in your life who is somewhat irritating to you. If you manage to get that person out of your life, then a role that someone else will take will be free … And you never know what the next one will be like. Although we may not realize it, the known bad also has its positive aspect. This Tuesday, try not to jump into the pool without making sure before there is water. Which does not mean that you have to give up your ambition to go beyond what you had imagined. LEO (July 24 – August 23) It is impossible for you to be in a lot of places at the same time or be relevant to everyone. It is also not feasible to get all your tasks done in the same day. Surely you are tired of saying that you are not pessimistic, but realistic. And the truth is that if you abandon this attitude, you can achieve many things. For example, you can go ahead with a project that seemed like a real challenge, and you can also make a reality of an initiative that has been around your head for some time. Since Venus and Tuesday establish a connection today, the heavens give you the boost you were looking for. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) Not everyone knows (and masters) the art of deceiving people. I’m pretty sure these kinds of people trust that their actions are of no consequence. That’s why they act this way, masquerading as nice and dedicated people. Because only in this way can we place our trust in them. This Tuesday, there is no logic whatsoever for you to continue pointing out a person for information that seems incorrect. Instead, be glad when the truth comes out. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If everything always goes well, I wonder what is happening right now. And if in a few months we realize that appearances can be deceiving, why can’t we see it now? It may be because we are so entertained with the present that we are unable to glimpse what the future holds. And what will happen then? Can we enjoy the dreams that have cost us so much to achieve? Don’t let your ambition cloud the beauty around you today. ESCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) It is incredible how much we do without expecting to get anything for it. We are people capable of sacrificing many things in order to satisfy other people or ourselves. We endure a lot of situations in order to follow what comes out of us. And most of the time it is not to benefit us from it. Is it a self-esteem problem? This Tuesday you should ask yourself what you could do to help someone who really deserves it. The connection between Venus and Mars indicates that it is time for you to do something for yourself. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) If you don’t belong to a wealthy family, chances are you’ve grown up knowing that if you don’t try hard, you won’t achieve anything. From childhood, we are warned that the road ahead is complicated, and if we want to achieve something, then we will have to face a lot of obstacles and stones. Andie doubts it. What I wonder is that if indeed a powerful entity created us in his image and equals, why did he give some more fortune than others. Despite what we think, the cosmos only seeks the best for everyone, and this Tuesday you will be able to prove it. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) An event that goes down in the annals of history is not a topic that is talked about every day, but, after being relevant, it has remained in the past. In your case, you should allow more time to pass before distancing yourself from certain things that happen in your life today. Since Venus and Mars connect with each other today, true change may take time to unfold, but you need to step back in order to continue on your way. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) The routine has something that dazzles us. We all get used to doing things in a certain way, and it costs us a lot, after a while, to change it for anyone. However, it all depends on what we talk about. It is not the same to forget about coffee in the office than to change our bed in the room for the sofa. But everything has its charm. Although it is not easy to appreciate the little joys of day to day, if we really think about it, we will find reasons why we should give thanks. Venus and Mars connect today so that you understand what I am saying. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) You’ve been feeling disappointed these last few months, but you weren’t the only one and you won’t be the last. Many people have had to cope with very difficult episodes, and for many, it has been very difficult to leave all this in the past. If we have not yet overcome an injustice, it is difficult to believe in the cosmos. But if we really trust them, we can benefit from it. On the contrary, if we expect bad things, we will get them. Venus and Mars make a connection, so you are going to get a good dose of inspiration. Have an open mind to hope. If you want more information, you can consult in our Horoscope section, the daily predictions of Oscar Cainer, the monthly predictions of Vicente Cassanya and the Chinese horoscope, as well as the compatibilities of each sign of the Zodiac. And you will also be able to know the astral charts of some of the most famous people in the world.