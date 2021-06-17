The Spanish Stock Market turns around and rises 0.65%, driven by banks

Madrid, Jun 17 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange, which opened this Thursday with losses, has turned around and rises 0.65%, encouraged by tourist values ​​and, above all, by banking, which celebrates that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has anticipated a possible interest rate hike to 2023.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, recovers the 9,200 points lost at the opening. It is listed at 9,261.10 integers after adding 59.60 points, that 0.65%.

Profits for the year are 13.73%.

The Spanish Stock Market, which closed yesterday with a loss of 0.31%, started the trading session this Thursday with a negative tone, although minutes later it managed to turn around.

And this, despite the fact that the Fed has advanced the date for the possible rise in interest rates, from 2024 to the end of 2023, which has caused the interest of the US bond to rise and reach in the opening today 1,572%.

The yield of the Spanish bond also climbs, up to 0.441%.

As expected by the market, the Fed left interest rates unchanged despite the rise in inflation, an indicator that could be, according to the agency, “higher and more persistent” than anticipated.

The Fed improved its forecast for the country’s economic growth to 7% in 2021, and its president, Jerome Powell, said there had been a discussion “when it would be appropriate to start talking” about a possible reduction in stimulus.

All of this led Wall Street to close down, while in Asia, the Nikkei in Tokyo fell 0.93%.

In Europe, where the euro is trading at $ 1,198, equities have started the day with almost general declines. London loses 0.56%; Milan, 0.21%; and Frankfurt, 0.08%. Milan, for its part, adds a minimum of 0.03%.

After yesterday’s Fed meeting, the market’s attention today will be on inflation in the eurozone for May, while in the US, advance data from the manufacturing sector will be released.

Read more

In the Spanish market, some tourist stocks and banks are boosting the IBEX 35. In the case of banking, encouraged by the anticipation of a possible rise in interest rates in the US.

Thus, BBVA advances 2%; the Sabadell, 1.84%; Bankinter, 1.81%; and Santander, 1.63%.

However, AENA and IAG are the most bullish stocks on the IBEX 35, with gains of 2.94% and 2.71%, respectively.

On the loss side, Acerinox left 2.38%, and Solaria, 1.74%.

Of the large stocks, in addition to BBVA and Santander, Telefónica also adds 0.18%; and Inditex, 0.10%; while Repsol fell 0.04% and Iberdrola, 1.05%.

In the continuous market, Ecoener rises 4.04%.

In the commodities market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, fell 0.55% to $ 73.97 a barrel.

(c) . Agency