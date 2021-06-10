The Spanish Stock Market turns around and is trading down, with losses of 0.20 percent

Madrid, Jun 10 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange registers a volatile session, and after starting this Thursday in a positive tone, it has turned around and at this time it is trading in the red, with a fall of 0.20%, dragged by the values ​​linked to tourism and Inditex.

In a session in which the focus will be on the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) and US inflation, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 9,138.70 points.

At 10.30, that 0.20% is left, and the earnings for the year fall to 13.19%.

Within the IBEX 35, Melia Hoteles led the falls, falling 3.20%, followed by Inditex, which lost 1.58%; Amadeus, 1.55%, and IAG, 1.43%.

On the earnings side, the value that increased the most was Telefónica, 2.17%, and Santander, 1.97%.

Of the rest of large stocks, Iberdrola fell 0.66%, and BBVA, 0.02%.

In Europe, equities are also trading with losses almost in a generalized way, less in the case of London, which adds up to 0.30%.

Milan, for its part, yields 0.51%; Frankfurt, 0.22%, and Paris, 0.15%.

This Thursday’s session will be conditioned by the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the publication of inflation data in the United States, “an important reference for investors and especially for the Federal Reserve, although many American banks take for granted a increase in the CPI above 4.8% “, say IG analysts.

