The Spanish stock market turns around and falls 0.04% after the opening

Madrid, Jul 12 . .- The Spanish stock market deflates after the opening, and in the early stages of this Monday it fell by 0.04%, despite the new records registered on Wall Street last Friday, and the trend positive from Asia.

At 9.15 am the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 8,782.40 points after dropping that 0.04%. Profits for the year are down to 8.66%.

The Spanish stock market opened flat on Monday after closing last Friday with a rise of 1.46%, close to 8,800 points, encouraged by the advances recorded by Wall Street, which finally ended the week with records in its three main indicators despite doubts about the economic recovery after the advance of the coronavirus.

The positive tone of Wall Street on Friday has been transferred at the beginning of the week to Asia, where the Nikkei of Tokyo adds more than 2%, also boosted by positive economic data in the country.

Hong Kong also scored 0.53%, and Shanghai, 0.89%.

In a day in which no relevant macroeconomic data will be known, investors are already waiting for the start of the season for the presentation of the results of the second quarter in the US this week, where the CPI will also be known tomorrow .

In Europe, where the Eurogroup is meeting today with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss the recovery from the COVID pandemic and financial and banking stability, the main markets have started mixed.

Frankfurt advanced 0.22% and Milan, 0.39%. London falls 0.29%, and Paris, 0.15%.

Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, is down 0.49% at this time to $ 75.11 per share.

Within the Spanish market, the largest increases in the IBEX 35 correspond to Solaria, which increased 1.72%; followed by Siemens Gamesa, 1.69%; and Iberdrola, 1.17%.

Inditex also recorded 0.34%, and Telefónica, 0.03%. Repsol drops 0.44%; Santander, 0.54%; BBVA, 0.63%;

Acerinox is, for its part, the value that falls the most, 2.78%; while IAG lost 1.90%.

In the continuous market, Berkeley stands out by increasing 5.07%, waiting for today the Plenary of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) to decide on the project of its uranium mine in Retortillo (Salamanca).

DIA, on the other hand, is the lowest value in the entire Spanish market, 5.42%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, reaches 0.35%, with the risk premium at 64 basis points.

