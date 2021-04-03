The Spanish stock market traded 35,154 million in March, 28% more

BME achieved a market share in the trading of Spanish securities of 71.79%. The average range during March 2021 was 6.05 basis points in the first price level (15.5% better than the next trading center) and 9.26 basis points with a depth of 25,000 euros in the order book ( 35.0% better), according to the independent LiquidMetrix report. These figures include the trading carried out in the trading centers, both in the transparent order book (LIT), including auctions, and the non-transparent trading (dark) carried out outside the book.

Invest in the tourism sector. Special report

We analyze the sector hardest hit by the pandemic and its recovery prospects based on vaccinations. Do not miss it.

The volume contracted in March in the Fixed Income markets reached 23,849.8 million euros, 14.6% less than in February and 23.8% below the same period of 2020. Admissions to trading, including issues of Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, amounted to 40,377.9 million euros, which implies an increase of 41.6% compared to February and a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, with an increase of 1.4% in March and 7.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In the Financial Derivatives market, the trading volume in Futures on IBEX 35 increased by 12.1% compared to February and in Futures Mini IBEX, by 27.5%. Stock Options maintained activity levels in March, while Options trading index increased 31.9% and 43.2% compared to February 2021 and March 2020, respectively. Trading in Futures on shares increased 2,693.2% compared to the previous month and was 4.6% higher than that registered in March 2020.