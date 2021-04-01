BME achieved a market share in the trading of Spanish securities of 71.79%. The average range during March 2021 was 6.05 basis points in the first price level (15.5% better than the next trading center) and 9.26 basis points with a depth of 25,000 euros in the order book ( 35.0% better), according to the independent LiquidMetrix report. These figures include the trading carried out in the trading venues, both in the transparent order book (LIT), including auctions, and the non-transparent trading (dark) carried out outside the book.

The Spanish stock market traded 35,154 million euros in March, 28% more than the previous month

The volume contracted in March in the Fixed Income markets reached 23,849.8 million euros, 14.6% less than in February and 23.8% below the same period of 2020. Admissions to trading, including issues of Public Debt and Private Fixed Income, amounted to 40,377.9 million euros, which implies an increase of 41.6% compared to February and a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The outstanding balance stood at 1.7 trillion euros, with an increase of 1.4% in March and 7.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In the Financial Derivatives market, the trading volume in Futures on IBEX 35 increased by 12.1% compared to February and in Futures Mini IBEX, by 27.5%. Stock Options maintained activity levels in March, while Options trading index increased 31.9% and 43.2% compared to February 2021 and March 2020, respectively. Trading in Futures on shares increased 2,693.2% compared to the previous month and was 4.6% higher than that registered in March 2020.