The Spanish Stock Market starts the week on the rise pending the Fed meeting

Madrid, Jun 14 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has inaugurated this Monday with a rise of 0.66%, pending the April industrial production data in the euro area and in a context in which the market seems to trust the character of the rise in inflation and with an eye to the meeting of interest rates from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

At the beginning of this Monday, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, advanced 60.20 points, that 0.66% and stood at 9,263.70 integers. Earnings for the year are expanded to 14.77%.

The main European stock exchanges have also started the session higher, with London rising 0.66%; Paris, 0.58%; Frankfurt, 0.57%, and Milan, 0.43%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Siemens Gamesa is the one that gains the most, 1.90%, followed by Solaria, with 1.59; Fluidra, with 1.49%, and Inditex, with 1.53%.

In the selective, only three values ​​reaped losses after the opening, IAG fell 1.74%; Meliá Hotels, 0.11%, and Naturgy, 0.09%.

In the continuous market, the value that appreciated the most was Bodegas Riojanas, with 4.44%, followed by GAM, with 4.37%.

In the Spanish debt market, the yield of the ten-year bond falls and stands at 0.355%, while the risk premium is at 64.20 basis points.

The German 10-year bond remains negative, at -0.273%.

The euro has opened stable and stands at 1,210 dollars.

Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude rose 1% to $ 73.46, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 0.89% to 71.55%, before the official market opening .

