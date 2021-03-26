The Spanish stock market rises encouraged by the advances against the coronavirus in the US

Mar 26 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 opened higher on Friday, as world markets reacted optimistically to both the success of the US vaccination campaign and the Fed’s decision to lift restrictions for the major part of banks on dividends and share buybacks since June 30.

Weekly US data on jobless claims also favored stocks globally and spurred interest in risk, while Thursday’s US Treasury auction facilitated some stability in the debt market.

The enthusiasm provoked by the situation in the US contrasts with the slowness that is marking the vaccination campaign in the EU, a divergence that raises fears about the resistance of the euro and the European economy while the recovery objectives are postponed as Member States extend their restrictions.

“It should be noted that in the US Biden had set the goal of inoculating 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his mandate, a goal that was reached 42 days earlier. That is why yesterday Biden improved the goal to 200 million doses in its first 100 days (end of April) “, underlined Renta 4 in a note to clients.

As for macroeconomic data, while the European Council meets for the second day, this Friday the IFO for March is published in Germany and in the US the retail inventories and income and personal spending for February.

In this context, at 08:30 GMT on Friday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 91.90 points, 1.09 percent, to 8,501.40 points, while the index of large European securities FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.74%.

With the injection of optimism from the US, the banking sector led the index at the beginning of the session.

Banco Santander, rose 3.59% after having offered to buy the 8.3% that it does not control of its subsidiary in Mexico.

In addition, Bankia gained 3.54% and Caixabank rose 3.38%.

On the other hand, Repsol advanced 1.40% after the Expansión article regarding the organization of 400 subsidiaries to sell businesses and the information from El Economista on the creation of its renewable company with the aim of going public.

At the opposite end of the table, there was uncertainty regarding a short-term recovery, especially in the travel sector, which caused Melia Hotels to fall by 1.18% and Aena to fall by 1.03%.

In the banking sector, BBVA scored 1.79%, Sabadell gained 2.28%, and Bankinter gained 2.20%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica registered 1.43%, Inditex advanced 1.00%, Iberdrola fell 0.18%, and Cellnex gained 0.58%.

(Information from Flora Gómez; edited by Tomás Cobos)