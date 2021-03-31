The Spanish Stock Market rises after a lower opening and exceeds 8,600 points

Madrid, Mar 31 (EFE) .- The Ibex 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, which had opened the session down after Tuesday’s declines on Wall Street, has turned around and rises by 0.34% , thus exceeding the level of 8,600 points.

Minutes after the opening, the selective gained 28.8 points and stood at 8,624. The Ibex increased 1.48% in the week and 4.85% in the month of March, which ends today. In the first quarter of the year, it earns 6.8%.

Investors are watching the evolution of the yields of public debt, inflation data in the euro area and the infrastructure plan to be presented by US President Joe Biden.

Within the Ibex, the largest increases corresponded to Siemens Gamesa (4%), Cellnex (2.9%) and Solaria (2.2%), while the most marked decreases were for Santander (1.7%), Santander (1.1%) and IAG (0.8%).

As for the rest of the European parks, the rises predominate, although with doubts. Milan rose 0.46%; Paris, 0.04%; and Frankfurt, 0.01%. By contrast, London was down 0.1%.

Previously, in Asia, Tokyo had closed down 0.86%.

On Wall Street, the three major indices ended Tuesday’s session in the red. The Dow Jones was down 0.31%; the S&P 500, 0.32%; and the Nasdaq, 0.11%.

In New York, investors’ attention was focused on the evolution of interest on the US bond, which now stands at 1.73%.

The profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond, the benchmark, rises again and exceeds 0.34%. The interest on the German bond, considered the safest, also picks up (becomes less negative) and hovers around -0.277%.

In the oil market, prices are rising, after Tuesday’s declines, pending the meeting of OPEC partners and other producing countries.

Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, rises 0.8% and is around 64.7 dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark in the US, appreciates 0.9% before the formal opening of the market and exceeds 61 dollars per barrel.

The price of gold, one of the safe haven assets, rises slightly although it remains below $ 1,700 per ounce, at $ 1,686.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro appreciates against the dollar and changes to 1,173 units.

(c) EFE Agency