Madrid, June 2 . .- The Spanish stock market has recovered the level of 7,400 points with a rise of 2.59%, encouraged by the rebound in banking, in anticipation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will approve new monetary stimulus on Thursday, and by the advance of international places, according to market data.

The main indicator of the national market, the IBEX 35, has gained 186.7 points, that 2.59%, up to 7,408.1 points, which is at the highest level since last March 11. Annual losses drop to 22.42%.

In the rest of Europe, Frankfurt has gained 3.75%; Milan 2.42%; Paris 2.02%; and London, 0.87%.

The Spanish stock market has started the session with moderate gains encouraged by the rise in the tourism sector and by the advance of European squares, with Frankfurt leading the way.

The German parquet was benefiting from the new aid that Germany is preparing for SMEs, the automobile sector and families for an amount of between 50,000 and 100,000 million euros.

The market has also taken advantage of the favorable closing of Wall Street the day before, when it advanced around 0.4%, and of the Asian squares in this day (Tokyo has risen 1.19%; Hong Kong, 1.11%; and Shanghai, 0.2%).

Banks have become the protagonists of the session in Spain by raising their sector index by 4.45% and capturing IBEX earnings: BBVA has risen 5.03%, third place in the selective; with Banco Santander below and a rise of 4.39%, while Caixabank has risen 4.11%; Banco Sabadell, 4.01%; Bankia, 3.25%; and Bannkinter, 2.85%.

Of the rest of the large stocks, Repsol has advanced 4.18%; Iberdrola, 2.39%; Inditex, 2.26%; and Telefónica, 1.36%.

The biggest rise in the IBEX has corresponded to Merlin Properties, of 6.33%, while Indra has gained 5.83%, with the two major banks below.

In the debt market, the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond has dropped to 0.56% and the risk premium has stood at 97.5 basis points.

.