Madrid, Jun 2 . .- The Spanish stock market rose 2.24% at noon and approached 7,400 points, promoted by European banks and markets, according to market data.

At 12 o’clock, the benchmark index of the Spanish parquet, the IBEX 35, gained 162 points, that 2.24%, up to 7,383.4 points. Annual losses drop to 22.69%.

In the rest of Europe, with the euro at $ 1,117, Frankfurt gained 3.48%; Milan 2.02%; Paris, 1.81%; and London, 0.98%.

The Spanish stock market has started the day with moderate gains approaching 7,300 points, a level that would exceed half an hour after the opening with the help of new stimuli prepared by some countries and due to favorable economic data.

In Spain the number of Social Security affiliates grew by 188,000 contributors in May (the number of unemployed grew by about 26,000) and in Germany a new stimulus plan was prepared to reactivate its economy with fiscal aid to families, SMEs and the sector automobile for an amount of between 50,000 and 100,000 million.

In addition, the European squares rose, the barrel of Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, increased by 2.5% and was paid at this time at $ 39.2, and the euro appreciated up to $ 1,117 in anticipation that the European Central Bank (ECB) approve on Thursday monetary measures to promote economic recovery and strengthen the financial system.

Previously, Wall Street had ended on Monday with a rise of 0.4%, while Tokyo advanced 1.19% this morning; Hong Kong, 1.11%; and Shanghai, 0.2%. Moody’s downgraded India’s debt rating.

Shortly before noon, the national stock market touched the 7,400 point level driven by banks, whose sector index was revalued by 4.55%, with all its values ​​showing gains.

Banco Sabadell rose 7.19%, the biggest advance of the IBEX, while BBVA gained 4.96%; Caixabank, 4.37%; Banco Santander and Bankia, 4.27%; Unicaja, 3.66%; Liberbank, 3.49%; and Bankinter, 3.42%.

The rest of the large stocks also rose: Repsol, 4.5%; Inditex, 2.22%; Telefónica, 1.68%; and Iberdrola, 1.34%.

After Banco Sabadell, Indra’s earnings stood out, 6.11%, while Inmobiliaria Colonial advanced 5.66%; Merlin Properties, 5.56%; and Cie Automotive, 5.12%.

Four IBEX companies were down: Grifols, 2.23%; Meliá Hotels, 0.95%; MasMóvil, 0.26%; and Viscofán, 0.17%.

In the continuous market, 530 million have been traded and the 7.5% rise in Tubacex and the 3.56% decrease in Service Point stood out.

The profitability of Spanish ten-year debt stood at 0.56% and the risk premium at 96 basis points.

.