The Spanish Stock Market rises 1.11% and recovers 8,500 points, thanks to banking

Madrid, Mar 26 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market rises 1.11% minutes after the opening and recovers 8,500 points, boosted by the banks, and after the gains registered on Wall Street the day before, in view of the expectations of economic recovery and raising the US coronavirus vaccination target.

At 9.15 the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 93.50 points, that 1.11%, to 8,502 integers.

As in Spain, in the rest of Europe, the main markets have also opened positively: Frankfurt revalued 0.94%; London, 0.85%; Milan, 0.76%, and Paris, 0.75%.

The equities of the Old Continent are opting for increases thanks to the positive trend that Wall Street registered the day before, when its main indicator, the Dow Jones of Industrials, rose 0.62%, encouraged by the optimism of the economic recovery .

Likewise, according to Renta4 analysts, earnings are driven by increased vaccination targets in the US, as US President Joe Biden announced that he aims to inoculate 200 million doses of vaccines during his first 100 days in the White House.

In Asia, Tokyo has also added 1.56%, while Shanghai gains 1.963%.

In a day of optimism also in the commodity market, where Brent crude advances 1.76%, to 63.05 euros, investors will be waiting to know the IFO survey of confidence in Germany, and Confidence Consumer at the University of Michigan, in the USA.

Within the Spanish market, the advances of Bankia and CaixaBank stand out, of 3.57% and 3.18%, respectively, in a day in which their merger was completed.

As a consequence, Bankia will no longer be listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange today.

Santander, which announced on Friday its intention to buy 8.3% of the capital of its Mexican subsidiary from minority shareholders for 550 million euros in cash, also advanced 3.01%.

BBVA also adds 2.27%; Telefónica, 1.50%; Inditex, 1.54%; Repsol, 1.06%, and Iberdrola, 0.41%.

On the loss side of the IBEX 35, only two securities are listed: Melia Hoteles, which yields 0.52%; and Colonial, 0.22%.

In the debt market, the profitability of ten-year Spanish debt rises to 0.282%.

(c) EFE Agency