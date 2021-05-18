The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.90% and revalidates new highs

Madrid, May 18 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange increases the gains of the opening and in the first bars of this Tuesday it advances 0.90%, above 9,200 points, thus revalidating the maximums since February 2020 that reached on the eve.

At 9:20 am, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish indicator, is trading at 9,237.60 points, after adding 82 integers, that 0.90%. Profits for the year are 14.42%.

The Spanish stock market, after closing on Monday with slight advances, today joins the positive trend again, after the rises registered in Asia, and to which the futures on the main US indices point.

Despite the fact that Wall Street closed in the red yesterday, concerned, again, by the increase in US inflation, in Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has added more than 2%, while Hong Kong gains more than 1%.

Europe also points to optimism in a day in which the European statistical office, Eurostat, will publish the GDP data of the European Union and its member states for the first quarter.

Thus, Frankfurt has started the session with a rise of 0.78%; Milan, 0.76%; London, 0.73%, and Paris, 0.56%.

In Japan, it has been published that the country’s GDP contracted by 1.9% between January and March.

Back on the Spanish market, the values ​​linked to tourism are the most bullish after the opening; IAG earns 1.89%, and Amadeus, 1.80%.

On the loss side, Inmobiliaria Colonial stands out, which fell 4.12%, and ranks as the lowest value on the IBEX 35, but also in the entire Spanish market.

Of the large values, Repsol increased 1.25%; BBVA, 0.90%; Iberdrola, 0.71%; Santander, 0.60%, and Inditex, 0.40%, while Telefónica decreased 0.17%.

Just at the opening, the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has suspended “precautionary” and “with immediate effect”, the quotation of Siemens Gamesa, after it was published in the press that Siemens, through Siemens Energy, its business subsidiary of the energy sector, plans a takeover bid for the exclusion of Gamesa.

In the continuous market, DÍA stands out by increasing 4.05%.

Brent, the benchmark crude in Europe, revalued this Tuesday by 0.37%, to $ 69.71, while in the debt market, the profitability of the Spanish ten-year bond rose to 0.62% , with the risk premium at 73 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency