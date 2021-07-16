The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.90% and recovers 8,600 points

Madrid, Jul 16 . .- The Spanish stock market rebounds this Friday after four consecutive sessions of losses, and in the first bars of the session an increase of 0.90% is noted with which it recovers 8,600 points, driven by Inditex .

At 9.15 am the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 8,602.80 points, after adding 76.20 integers, that 0.90%.

Profits for the year are up to 6.55%, and losses for the week are down to 1.99%.

The Spanish stock market managed to rebound this Friday after closing the previous day with strong drops of 1.52%, close to 8,500 points (level at the end of April), in what was its fourth daily decline.

Meanwhile, Wall Street closed mixed. Its main indicator, the Dow Jones Industrials, ended with slight gains of 0.15% in a session marked by better-than-expected business results, in addition to positive data on industrial production, and the reduction in weekly requests for unemployment benefits.

In Asia, the trend has also been mixed, with Tokyo and Shanghai down 0.98% and 0.47%, respectively, while Hong Kong is up 0.46%.

And this, in a day in which the Bank of Japan has kept rates unchanged and has announced the creation of an interest-free loan system for financial institutions that help support state initiatives to combat climate change.

In Europe, equities have started this last session of the week with slight gains, waiting for the final inflation data for June in the Eurozone to be known.

London has opened with a revaluation of 0.29%; Paris, 0.23%; Milan, 0.08%, and Frankfurt, 0.01%.

Within the Spanish market, the increases of IAG stand out, of 2.50% for Inditex, of 2.17%, which rebounds today after losing more than 5% the day before, affected by the bad data from Asos, which disappointed analysts, and triggered the industry-wide crashes.

Of the rest of large values, Santander also adds 0.83%; BBVA, 0.64%; Telefónica, 0.53%; Iberdrola, 0.39%, and Repsol, 0.25%.

On the loss side, Siemens Gamesa stands out again, which, after collapsing yesterday, lost another 2% today, after anticipating worse results for the third quarter.

In the continuous market, Berkeley stands out by rising 4.59%, while Bavaria is the one that yields the most, 4.96%.

With the euro at $ 1.18, Brent, the Old Continent’s benchmark crude, falls at this time by 0.56%, to $ 73.06.

In the debt market, the profitability of the ten-year Spanish bond reaches 0.367%.

