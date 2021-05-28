The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.48% after the opening and consolidates the 9,200 points

Madrid, May 28 (EFE) .- The Spanish stock market rises 0.48% in the first bars of this Friday and consolidates the 9,200 points recovered the day before, encouraged by the aspiration of the US Government to spend six billion dollars in the budget for the next fiscal year.

About fifteen minutes after the start of the session, the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 44.50 points, that 0.48%, to 9,230.10 points.

With these gains, the indicator tries to save the week and rises 0.27%.

The Spanish stock market, after closing the day before with losses of 0.12%, chaining two sessions down and moving away from 9,200 points, has started today’s session on the rise, after knowing positive employment data in the US ., where in addition, the president, Joen Biden, aspires to spend six billion dollars in the budget for the next fiscal year.

If this new stimulus is approved, public debt records would be broken.

In this context, investors will be very aware today of the publication of the US personal income and expenses data, which includes the consumer price deflator.

While waiting for the data, in the debt market, the yield on the bonds rises slightly, and in the case of the US, the yield on the ten-year bond increases to 1,622%.

The yield of the Spanish benchmark bond also rises to 0.495%.

In Asia, some of the major markets are also adding to the gains encouraged by Biden’s budget plan.

Thus, the Tokyo Stock Exchange has advanced 2.1%, while Hong Kong adds 0.14%. By contrast, Shanghai is down 0.56%.

In Europe, where all the countries of the Union have approved the so-called Own Resources Decision for the European Union budget, which paves the way for the implementation of the Recovery Fund of 750,000 million, equities are also targeted to the positive trend.

Frankfurt rises 0.30% at the open; Paris, 0.29%; London, 0.25%; and Milan, the most behind, 0.08%.

In the raw materials market, Brent, the reference crude from the Old Continent, fell a slight 0.07%, to 69.13 dollars.

In the Spanish market, Siemens Gamesa started the day as the most bullish value on the IBEX 35, 2.04%, followed by Merlin, 2.03%; and Inmobiliaria Colonial, 1.44%.

Inditex is also trading up 1.57%; Telefónica, 0.85%; Santander and BBVA, 0.52%; Repsol, 0.49%; and Iberdrola, 0.09%.

On the loss side, Amadeus is the lowest value, 0.46%, followed by Sabadell, which fell 0.27% in a session in which it communicated the 2021-2023 strategic plan to the market, according to the Which, the bank’s objective is to reach a profit of about 670 million at the end of the period.

In the continuous market, Inmobiliaria del Sur stands out by decreasing 2.28%, while OHL does so by increasing 2.38%.

(c) EFE Agency