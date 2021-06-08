The Spanish stock market rises 0.41% and recovers 9,200 points

Madrid, Jun 8 (.) .- The Spanish stock market, which opened again this Tuesday with little variation, opts in the first bars of the session for profits and adds 0.41%, thus recovering 9,200 points .

At 9.15 am the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, is trading at 9,200.80 points after scoring 36.70 integers, that 0.41%. Profits for the year are 13.96%.

The Spanish stock market opted for the gains after the opening after rising another 0.83% yesterday, a revaluation with which it managed to break a streak of three sessions down and recover 9,100 points.

Wall Street, meanwhile, ended up mixed, divided between the good prospects for the economic recovery and the fear that this improvement would lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) to curb its monetary policy.

In Asia, the negative trend, albeit moderate, has prevailed. Thus, the Nikkei of Tokyo has lost 0.19%; Hong Kong, 0.25%, while Shanghai left 0.75%, and this in a day in which the growth data of the Japanese economy has been revised, which contracted by 3.9% in the first trimester.

Today, the first quarter GDP in the euro area and the German confidence survey will also be released.

The World Bank also presents its semi-annual Global Economic Outlook report.

However, investors are already waiting for US inflation to be published on Thursday and to hold the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB).

In this context, the European stock markets have also opened flat: Paris rises 0.09%; Milan, 0.08%, and London, 0.03%, while Frankfurt fell 0.03%.

At the beginning of the day, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, fell 0.77%; up to $ 70.94.

In the Spanish market, Grifols stands out this Tuesday with a revaluation of 2.86%, followed by Telefónica, which adds 1.73%, and Acciona, 1.61%.

On the loss side, the most yielding value of the IBEX 35 is Aena, 0.88%, and Repsol, 0.78%

Inditex also left 0.15%, while Santander advanced 0.06%; BBVA, 0.68%, and Iberdrola, 0.70%.

In the continuous market, Inmobiliaria del Sur stands out with a rise of 3.71%, while Ecoener lost 4.27%.

In the debt market, the profitability of the Spanish ten-year bond, the benchmark, falls to 0.467%, with the risk premium at 67 basis points.

