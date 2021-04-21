The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.40% at the opening after the previous crash

Madrid, Apr 21 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market started this Wednesday with a 0.40% rise after it fell by almost 3% the previous day, affected by the collection of profits and the doubts that follow prompting control of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of the session, the IBEX 35, the main index of the Spanish Stock Market, scored 33.66 points, that 0.40%, to 8,494.80 points. Profits for the year are 5.21%.

All the major values ​​of the indicator started the day on the rise, led by Repsol, which added 0.59%, followed by Inditex, 0.50%; BBVA, 0.49%; Santander, 0.47%; Telefónica, 0.41%; and Iberdrola, 0.18%.

