The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.25% in the pending opening of the Fed

Madrid, Jul 7 . .- The Spanish Stock Exchange has opened this Wednesday with gains of 0.25%, waiting for the minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to be published today, and the forecasts European Commission financial statements.

The IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, traded at 8,880.40 points at the beginning of the day after scoring 21.80 points, that 0.25%. The accumulated earnings in the year reach 9.99%.

All the major stocks on the IBEX 35 have opened on a positive note, with the exception of BBVA, which is trading flat. Repsol adds 0.92%; Iberdrola, 0.33%; Santander, 0.24%; Telefónica, 0.14%; and Inditex, 0.10%.

