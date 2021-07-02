The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.22% pending the employment data in the US.

Madrid, Jul 2 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Exchange began its session this Friday with gains of 0.22%, awaiting the macroeconomic data for the week, which is the official US employment report.

The IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 20 points at the opening, that 0.22%, to 8,952.50 integers. Despite the rise, in the week it lost 1.58%.

Of the large values ​​of the indicator, only Telefónica is trading lower and falls 0.10%. On the contrary, Santander advanced 0.35%; Iberdrola, 0.34%; Repsol, 0.22%; BBVA, 0.18%; and Inditex, 0.07%.

(c) . Agency