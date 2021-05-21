The Spanish Stock Market rises 0.22% and tries to close the week in positive

Madrid, May 21 (EFE) .- The Spanish Stock Market, which opened flat this Friday, opts for the positive trend, and in the early stages of the session it advanced 0.22% in an attempt to close the week higher .

At 9.15 am the IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, adds 19.80 points, that 0.22%, to 9,144.60 integers.

The gains for the year rebounded to 13.27%, while the accumulated losses for the week were reduced to a minimum of 0.01%.

The Spanish stock market is trading cautiously this Friday after bouncing 0.59% yesterday, above 9,100 points, driven by the bullish opening of Wall Street, which finally closed with gains thanks to the weekly decrease in subsidy requests for unemployment to its lowest figure since the covid pandemic began.

Likewise, the lower fear of a rise in inflation helped the US market to break out of several negative sessions.

The positive tone of Wall Street has also been transferred to some Asian markets, such as the Nikkei in Tokyo, which has added 0.78%, in a day in which it has been known that the IPC fell in Japan by 0.1 % in April.

In Europe, where today the ministers of Economy and Finance of the eurozone will analyze the longer-term effects of the measures adopted in the face of the pandemic, equities are opting for profits almost generally, pending the publication of the PMIs May preliminaries.

Thus, Paris has started the last session of the week with a rise of 0.32%; Frankfurt, 0.19%, and Milan, 0.16%, while London falls 0.13%.

Within the Spanish market, in the early stages of this Friday, PharmaMar stands out by dropping 3.51%, and is positioned as the value that has fallen the most both on the entire Spanish Stock Market, as well as on the IBEX 35.

In the selective, the second most yielding value is Almirall, 1.63%; followed by Solaria, who left 1%.

Repsol also fell 0.85%; Santander, 0.33%, and Inditex, 0.25%, while Iberdrola advanced 0.09%; Telefónica, 0.06%, and BBVA, 0.02%.

Cellnex, with a rise of 0.71%, led the increases in the IBEX 35.

In the continuous market, Renta Corporación stands out by increasing 4.17%.

In the debt market, the interest of the Spanish ten-year bond, the benchmark, falls again, to 0.560%, and that of the United States, where investors pay the most attention, to 1.62 %.

Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, is trading slightly higher at this time, of 0.08%, to $ 65.17 per barrel.

