Madrid, May 21 . .- The Spanish stock market rose 0.04% at noon and was close to 6,700 points despite the drop in European markets and encouraged by the rise in values ​​of the energy sector, according to data from the market.

At 12 o’clock, the main index of the Spanish market, the IBEX 35, rose to 6,686.2 points. In the year it accumulates a fall of 30%.

In the rest of Europe, with the euro at $ 1,097, Frankfurt lost 1.45%; Paris, 1.09%; London, 1%; and Milan, 0.82%.

After opening with losses greater than 1% and losing the level of 6,600 points, the Spanish stock market rallied quickly.

The domestic market was declining despite the fact that the New York market had risen the day before, with a 1.52% rise in the Dow Jones Industrials index, while the S&P 500 gained 1.67% and the Nasdaq 2, 08%.

In the initial setback, the comments of the US President, Donald Trump, against China for their economic and military policies and their alleged involvement in the expansion of the COVID-19, as well as the possibility of preventing companies from the Asian country from being able to list on United States. They also disliked the poor prospects for the world’s largest economy in the Federal Reserve minutes.

In addition, Tokyo had lost 0.21% this morning, although activity in the Japanese service sector improved in May, according to advanced data, while Shanghai had dropped 0.55% and Hong Kong, 0.49%.

The fall of the banks weighed down on the stock market, while activity in the euro zone improved this month and oil rose (the barrel of Brent rose nearly 2.5%, to $ 36.4).

All banks (the sector index fell 1.8%) fell at this time: Bankinter, 2.17%, the second largest drop in the IBEX; BBVA, 1.94%, the fourth of the selective; Bankia, 1.76%; Banco Santander, 1.69%; Caixabank, 0.8%; and Banco Sabadell, 0.38%.

As for the rest of the large stocks, only Telefónica rose 2.02%, while Repsol fell 2.02%, the third largest drop in the IBEX; Inditex, 0.77%; and Iberdrola 0.27%.

The first place due to losses of the IBEX corresponded to Merlin Properties, of 2.2%, while the opposite place was occupied by Ence, with a rise of 4.09%, with Siemens Gamesa following and a rise of 3.37 %, while Acciona appreciated 3.28% and IAG 2.98%.

In the continuous market, the 43.27% rise in OHL stood out after the sale of a stake in the company at a price higher than the market price.

Spanish debt reached an interest of 0.72% and the risk premium stood at 120 basis points.

.